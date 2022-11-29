Naidu heckles Jagan for shifting Viveka case to Telangana

TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday heckled chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Supreme Court shifted Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case to Telangana. Naidu tweeted questioning Jagan Mohan Reddy on the supreme court decision.

“Is it not shame on you Mr Jagan Reddy as your own uncle’s murder case is shifted to another state, that too when you are the chief minister?” the TDP chief asked in his tweet. He said that Jagan’s own family members were not trusting him in the case and have sought transfer of the case to another state. This shows the credibility of Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP chief said.

The TDP chief said that they have been categorically stating that Jagan Mohan Reddy had killed his uncle for political gains. The case, which is now being heard at the local court in Kadapa district, the home district of Jagan Mohan Reddy. It would now be heard at the CBI court in Hyderabad as directed by the Supreme Court.

The TDP chief said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had killed his uncle and shifted the blame on the TDP during the 2019 general elections. He further said that the YSR Congress leaders have misled the people and gained sympathy by projecting the TDP as responsible for the murder.

Chandrababu Naidu wondered why Jagan Mohan Reddy could not get the facts in the murder while being the chief minister of the state for three and a half years.

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh also tweeted in his twitter handle saying that Uncle’s case was shifted to Hyderabad while son (Jagan) spent his jail term in Chanchalguda. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy with his criminal brain was destroying the state of Andhra Pradesh. He made an appeal to the people to throw Jagan Mohan Reddy into the Chanchalguda jail once again after the 2024 general election.