Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday (today) announced the imposition of night curfew in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus from April 24, Saturday.

The night curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am every day.

Jagan also announced free vaccination to people in AP in the age group of 18 to 45 years.

Jagan on Friday held a review meeting on the corona situation in AP in the wake of increasing corona cases in the state for the past few days.

Jagan announced that the state government will procure vaccines directly from manufacturers and vaccinate people for free in the age group of 18 to 45 years.

The decision will benefit nearly 2.05 crore people in this age group.