Andhra industries minister tests positive for Covid-19

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

“I have shown mild symptoms and upon testing, my report came as Covid positive,” said Reddy.

Following the positive report, the minister has isolated himself and started taking treatment.

He asked all those who met him in the last one week to get themselves tested and follow all the Covid protocols.

“Those who met me in the last one week, please follow Covid protocols, get tested and please take care,” Reddy said.