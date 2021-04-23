Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy: Hot in Trade

The first look poster of Nani from his upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy garnered a positive response. The actor is taking up a periodic drama for the first time in his career and the film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Shyam Singha Roy is said to be the costliest film made in Nani’s career and Niharika Entertainment, the makers of the film are spending lavishly on the project. The shooting portions are currently happening in a special Kolkata temple set. The makers are yet to close the theatrical and non-theatrical deals of the film. With no financial burden and heaping up interests, the makers of Shyam Singha Roy decided to close the deals at the right time.

Tollywood circles are left in shock after the makers rejected a huge deal for the entire non-theatrical rights of Shyam Singha Roy. When other filmmakers are busy closing the deals and recovering their investments, Niharika Entertainment is keen to close them at the right time. The entire shoot of the film is expected to be completed by the end of this month. The theatrical deals too are yet to be closed. The estimated budget is said to be Rs 50 crores and the film hits the screens later this year. Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty are the lead actors in this periodic film set in the backdrop of Kolkata.