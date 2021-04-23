YCP-TDP blame game begins on Sangam dairy

The arrest of Sangam Dairy Chairman Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar has triggered mutual allegations between the YCP and the TDP on a variety of issues. Immediately after the arrest, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu termed it as a conspiracy of the Jagan regime to hand over Sangam dairy as a whole to the Amul industry. Not just this, even the other cooperative dairies in Vijayawada and Vizag were being handed over to Amul on a golden platter.

On their party, the YCP leaders launched counter allegations saying that it was the TDP leaders who were robbing dairy farmers through the cooperative dairies. YCP MLA Kilari Rosaiah said that the TDP leaders looted 75 acres of land by creating false documents in the Sangam dairy.

The YCP MLA further asserted that their Chief Minister was trying to increase incomes for AP dairy farmers with the help of Amul industry. Whereas, the TDP leaders used the farmers cooperatives for their personal interests.

On the other hand, the TDP began blaming the Jagan Reddy Government for ‘handing over’ the AP wealth to the Gujarat-based companies. This is being done only to secure the favours from the Prime Minister to protect the AP CM from the illegal assets cases in the CBI and ED.