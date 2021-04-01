Jagan in a fix over BJP poll promise of Spl Status

The Modi Government has made it crystal clear time and again that there would be no question of giving special status to any State. Accordingly, the promise made to AP at the time of Reorganisation has been ignored conveniently. However, CM Jagan has made it an election issue in 2019 saying that Chandrababu Naidu failed to achieve special status. After coming to power, Jagan Reddy has said in the first few days itself that his Government would not be in a position to demand special status but however they would continue to demand the same from the Centre.

Now, the BJP has changed its policy overnight. It has made an election promise in the current Puducherry elections that the special status would be given to the State if the BJP comes to power. The question arose then as to why the long pending special status promise made to AP was not being fulfilled.

Whatever, the BJP might have sought electoral benefits in Puducherry. Back in AP, Jagan Reddy came under heavy pressure from the Opposition attack on the special status issue. The TDP is demanding CM Jagan to bring pressure on the Modi regime to confer special status.

At the same time, the YCP leaders have started counter attacks. They are asking why the TDP and the Jana Sena could not achieve special status though they worked together after the 2014 elections.