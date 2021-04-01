RRR sets a new benchmark for Indian Films

RRR is setting new benchmarks for Indian films before its release. All rights of the film are almost sold and the numbers are staggering. The Film has fetched about 875 Cr from all the rights and this just an unbelievable number. The film is taut to be made on a budget of 400 Cr and it has recovered the double amount already. No Other Indian film to date has fetched this kind of number before the release. The film is scheduled for Oct 13th release, Wednesday which will give it a 5 day weekend.

Below is the breakdown of the pre-release business:

Area Collections South India Theatricals 330 Cr Overseas 70 Cr North India Theatricals + All Other Rights(Satellite+Digital+Music) 475 Cr Total 875 Cr