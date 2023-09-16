Jagan is a blatant liar, says Atchen Naidu

Terming Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a blatant liar, president of the State unit of the TDP, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, on Saturday asked whether it is wrong that Chandrababu Naidu, in his capacity as the chief minister, signed the necessary files.

Talking to media persons here, Atchen Naidu questioned as to how the chief minister and the ministers take the responsibility for the decisions taken by the Cabinet. The TDP State unit president asked whether Jagan is ready to accept the facts revealed by TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh on the Skill Development project.

Observing that the ruling YSRCP is feeling nervous with the massive public support Chandrababu is getting, Atchen Naidu said that Jagan always utters untruths and never spells out any facts. Reacting strongly to the comments made by Jagan at the Nidadavolu public meeting earlier in the day while releasing funds under Kapu Nestham scheme, Atchen Naidu termed Jagan as a fake Chief Minister.

Jagan has no faith in the Constitution and on the courts, he said and added that Jagan, an economic extremist, minted Rs 40,000 cr taking advantage of the power of his father, the late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. It is really ridiculous that such a leader is talking about corruption, he remarked.

Jagan has the patent right on corruption who introduced the very word quid pro quo to society by setting up shell companies, Atchen Naidu said. None other than the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI have come out with evidences on Mr Jagan’s corruption, he added.

How Jagan is facing the public after shamelessly registering cases against a clean leader like Chandrababu Naidu, he asked. Does Jagan dare enough to come out with a single evidence against Mr Chandrababu in the Skill Development project issue, he said.

Can Jagan prove that money with regard to the Skill Development project is transferred to the accounts of either Chandrababu or his family members, Atchen Naidu said. It is really shameful that Jagan is claiming that the project has no connections with Siemens when the management representatives from Siemens discussed personally with Chandrababu on the project, the TDP State unit president noted.

Is there in the Constitution that the chief minister should not sign on the papers on administrative decisions, he asked and mentioned that when the Cabinet meets the chief minister and the ministers enter the meeting hall after signing the register. How Jagan can claim that this is wrong, he qestioned.

The Additional Advocate General, Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, who moved the courts, from the lower courts to the Supreme Court, that the officers concerned too should be held responsible when Jagan went to jail in the corruption case, is now talking about ethics, Atchen Naidu said.