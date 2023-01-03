Jagan is a liar, says Nakka Ananda Babu

Telugu Desam Party senior leader and former minister, Nakka Ananda Babu, on Tuesday termed Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a liar who levels baseless allegations against others to make the people believe.

“It has become a habit for Jagan to pass the buck on others only to safeguard himself and amend the laws to suit his taste,” Ananda Babu told media persons at the party headquarters. Jagan always believes that he can twist the laws to make the innocent people trust him, the TDP politburo member said.

Observing that Jagan mastered the art of passing the blame on others after committing nefarious crime, Ananda Babu gave the example of the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, his paternal uncle. “Jagan made every attempt to blame the TDP president, Chandrababu Naidu, for the murder,” he said.

Maintaining that it is Chandrababu Naidu, who revised the pension from Rs 200 to Rs 2000 during his tenure, Ananda Babu asked whether Jagan could prove that this is wrong. “In fact, it is Jagan who cheated the pensioners. Before elections, he promised to increase the pension to Rs 3,000 but cheated the pensioners stating that he will increase it by Rs 250 annually.

The TDP, without confining the pension scheme only to the poor, extended the benefit to artistes, fishermen and others too, he said and added that the whole credit of this goes to Chandrababu. How long can you rule the State by simply uttering lies, he asked.

Stating that even the ancestors of Jagan have a criminal record, Ananda Babu asked whether Jagan knows or not about who killed his uncle. He is a master in use and throw and this is proved in the case of his own sister and mother, the TDP politburo member said.