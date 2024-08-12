Jagan is scared of people attacking him, says home minister

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that former chief minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was scared of people attacking him whenever he visited the districts. It is for this reason, Jagan Mohan Reddy was asking for more security, she said.

Anitha visited Rajamahendravaram central prison on Monday. She held a review meeting with the prison officials about the welfare of the prisoners. Later, she visited the Sneha Block, where TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was lodged for 52 days during the YSR Congress government. Anitha said that she went emotional when she visited the Sneha Block. She condemned the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu and said that Jagan Mohan Reddy would pay the price.

Coming out of the jail, the home minister interacted with the media persons. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was now scared of going to the people. He is also scared of people attacking him for his misrule in the last five years, she said. It is for this reason, Jagan Mohan Reddy was asking for more security persons around him, she said.

Anitha said that they did not reduce the security for the former chief minister. The security arrangements were made as per the protocol, she said. She further said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was asking for 900 security personnel. The state has a shortage of 20,000 police persons, she said and wondered how the government would provide such a huge security for the former chief minister.

She said that chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had reviewed the security provided to the farmer chief minister. He also spoke to the senior police officials and examined the protocol book, she said. The security provided to Jagan Mohan Reddy was as per the protocol and there was nothing wrong from the government side, she said.

However, she alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was making hue and cry about his security and the security to his party leaders. She brushed aside the allegations of attack on the YSR Congress leaders. She said that law and order is in safe hands in the state. Jagan Mohan Reddy was spreading false news about the law and order only to scare the investors coming to the state, she alleged.