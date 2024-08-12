x
Home > Politics

Former NREDCAP MD honored with prestigious Hydro Ratna Award

S Ramana Reddy, former Managing Director of the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP), has been conferred the prestigious Hydro Ratna award for his exceptional contribution to the promotion of Pumped Storage Power (PSP) projects in the state.

Reddy’s visionary leadership at NREDCAP has been instrumental in identifying and developing a pipeline of 39 PSP projects in Andhra Pradesh. Under his guidance, the organization prepared detailed project reports (DPRs) for these projects, secured necessary clearances from central and state government agencies, and created a conducive environment for private investment in the PSP sector.

The Hydro Ratna award, presented by ENERTIA and the Renewable Energy Promotion Association of India (REPA), acknowledges Reddy’s pivotal role in addressing the intermittency challenges posed by solar and wind energy. Pumped Storage Power Plants play a crucial role in ensuring grid stability and reliability, making Reddy’s efforts a significant contribution to India’s goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and a net-zero emission economy by 2070.

The Hydro Ratna award has previously been conferred on esteemed individuals such as late Shri Yogendra Prasad, longest serving CMD of NHPC; Tarun Kapoor IAS (Rtd.), Advisor to PMO and former Secretary, GOI; AK Singh, former CMD of NHPC; Rajeev Kumar Vaishnoi, then CMD of NHPC and THDC; and now S. Ramana Reddy, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of renewable energy.

The award ceremony was held alongside the release of a white paper on the potential of PSP projects and their present status in India. The white paper highlights the importance of PSP projects in addressing the country’s energy storage needs and provides an overview of the current landscape of PSP projects in India.

Ajai Mishra IAS (RTD), former Secretary of Energy, chaired the meeting, which brought together industry experts and stakeholders to discuss the future of renewable energy in the state. Reddy’s recognition serves as a testament to his dedication and commitment to promoting sustainable energy solutions. His work will continue to have a lasting impact on the renewable energy landscape in Andhra Pradesh and beyond.

