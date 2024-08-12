x
Raja Saab to have the Biggest Ever Set

Raja Saab to have the Biggest Ever Set

Raja Saab

Raja Saab is the next big film of Prabhas who is riding high on the success of Kalki 2898 AD. The new schedule of Raja Saab will commence this month and a massive set is currently constructed in Hyderabad. The film is directed by Maruthi and is produced by People Media Factory. The film’s producer Vishwa Prasad announced that a massive set worth 40,000 sq.ft is currently constructed and this is the biggest ever set constructed for any Indian cinema. He also said that such space is not available on any studio floor and it is constructed in an open place in Hyderabad.

A major part of the shoot will take place in this massive set. Apart from this, several other sets are constructed. Prabhas will join the sets and he will complete his shoot in 50 working days. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar are the leading ladies in Raja Saab, a horror comedy entertainer. The makers announced that Raja Saab will hit the screens on April 10th, 2025 in all the languages of Indian cinema. Thaman is the music composer for Raja Saab.

