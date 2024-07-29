Raja Saab Fan India Glimpse: Younger and Leaner Prabhas

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is busy with several projects and he is lining up new films. He has been trolled in the recent times for his looks in some of the films. He is working with Maruthi and the film is titled Raja Saab and is a Romantic Horror Comedy. The glimpse of Raja Saab is out and Prabhas looks younger and leaner in the glimpse. The glimpse unveils the look of Prabhas and nothing much has been revealed. The makers announced that Raja Saab will hit the screens on April 10th, 2025 in theatres during the summer holidays. Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar are the heroines but the makers did not announce the details of the leading ladies.

Also Read : Prabhas’ Raja Saab to have a Remix Song?

The next schedule of Raja Saab will start in a week and Prabhas is in plans to complete the shoot of the film on a quick note. Maruthi will have ample time for the post-production work as the film is announced for summer release. Thaman is the music director for Raja Saab. Prabhas will also commence the shoot of Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji next month and he gave his nod for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and the shoot of the film starts next year.