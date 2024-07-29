x
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwalo Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
After Samantha, Liver Doctor slams Nayanthara

After Samantha, Liver Doctor slams Nayanthara

Liver Doctor slams Nayanthara

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, also known as the Liver Doctor on X, recently criticized Nayanthara for endorsing hibiscus tea as a remedy for various health issues like diabetes and high blood pressure. The actor’s social media post promoting these claims has since been removed. Dr Philips, who is widely recognized for disproving health myths and misinformation, condemned Nayanthara’s assertion as baseless and unreliable. He clarified that the health benefits of the specific hibiscus tea variety she referenced, Hibiscus sabdariffa, have not been substantiated by scientific research. In contrast, Hibiscus macranthus, another type of hibiscus, has been minimally studied and shows potential benefits for men, though not extensively.

Also Read : Nayanthara signs an Interesting Project

“This is cinema actress Nayantara who has more than twice the following of the other actress Samantha, misleading her 8.7 million followers on a supplement called hibiscus tea. If she had stopped at hibiscus tea, which is kind of tasty, that would have been ok. But no, they have to go ahead and blow their health-illiteracy trumpet and also claim that hibiscus tea is helpful in diabetes, high blood pressure, acne, antibacterial and protects against the flu. Well, none of the above claims have been proven” posted Liver Doctor on his X page. He also added the screenshot of Nayanthara’s post and it was later removed by the actress.

