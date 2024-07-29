After Samantha, Liver Doctor slams Nayanthara

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, also known as the Liver Doctor on X, recently criticized Nayanthara for endorsing hibiscus tea as a remedy for various health issues like diabetes and high blood pressure. The actor’s social media post promoting these claims has since been removed. Dr Philips, who is widely recognized for disproving health myths and misinformation, condemned Nayanthara’s assertion as baseless and unreliable. He clarified that the health benefits of the specific hibiscus tea variety she referenced, Hibiscus sabdariffa, have not been substantiated by scientific research. In contrast, Hibiscus macranthus, another type of hibiscus, has been minimally studied and shows potential benefits for men, though not extensively.

“This is cinema actress Nayantara who has more than twice the following of the other actress Samantha, misleading her 8.7 million followers on a supplement called hibiscus tea. If she had stopped at hibiscus tea, which is kind of tasty, that would have been ok. But no, they have to go ahead and blow their health-illiteracy trumpet and also claim that hibiscus tea is helpful in diabetes, high blood pressure, acne, antibacterial and protects against the flu. Well, none of the above claims have been proven” posted Liver Doctor on his X page. He also added the screenshot of Nayanthara’s post and it was later removed by the actress.