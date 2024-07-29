Taapsee Pannu’s fitting reply for trolls on her Husband

At a time when Bollywood weddings have become extravagant spectacles with each trying to outdo the other in grandeur, actress Taapsee Pannu took a low-key route with a small, intimate ceremony and got married. On 23 March 2024, she married Danish badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of her family and close friends. Taapsee and Mathias tied the knot after 10 years of dating and combined Sikh and Christian rituals to reflect their different backgrounds. Among those present were Taapsee Dopara and her Tabhaat co-star Pavail Gulati, writer Kanika Dhillon and close friend Anurag Kashyap.

Taapsee revealed that only around 100-125 people attended the ceremony, including guests from Denmark and India, and described the wedding as a “very private and personal moment” during an interview. “This was because I decided to only include people we know directly. The people who organized this and everyone else are my friends and family,” she added in response to many people on social media saying they don’t know who Mathias Poe is. Taapsee Pannu said that many people are not aware of her remarkable achievements in the field of badminton. “I feel sorry for the people who don’t know who this guy is. And I don’t want to come out and tell people that this happened just because you are not a cricketer or a big businessman, so what? I want to know. This guy probably has some of the greatest achievements in world badminton and he’s the reason our men’s doubles badminton has reached the level it is now,” Tapsee said.