Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwalo Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Taapsee Pannu's fitting reply for trolls on her Husband

Published on July 29, 2024

Taapsee Pannu's fitting reply for trolls on her Husband

At a time when Bollywood weddings have become extravagant spectacles with each trying to outdo the other in grandeur, actress Taapsee Pannu took a low-key route with a small, intimate ceremony and got married. On 23 March 2024, she married Danish badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of her family and close friends. Taapsee and Mathias tied the knot after 10 years of dating and combined Sikh and Christian rituals to reflect their different backgrounds. Among those present were Taapsee Dopara and her Tabhaat co-star Pavail Gulati, writer Kanika Dhillon and close friend Anurag Kashyap.

Also read : After Samantha, Liver Doctor slams Nayanthara

Taapsee revealed that only around 100-125 people attended the ceremony, including guests from Denmark and India, and described the wedding as a “very private and personal moment” during an interview. “This was because I decided to only include people we know directly. The people who organized this and everyone else are my friends and family,” she added in response to many people on social media saying they don’t know who Mathias Poe is. Taapsee Pannu said that many people are not aware of her remarkable achievements in the field of badminton. “I feel sorry for the people who don’t know who this guy is. And I don’t want to come out and tell people that this happened just because you are not a cricketer or a big businessman, so what? I want to know. This guy probably has some of the greatest achievements in world badminton and he’s the reason our men’s doubles badminton has reached the level it is now,” Tapsee said.

