Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Genelia Stunning Photoshoot
Sadha Charming Look In White Dress
Amla (Indian Gooseberry) Health Benefits
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Home > Movie News

Chuttamalle from Devara: True internet chartbuster

Published on August 12, 2024

Chuttamalle from Devara: True internet chartbuster

NTR’s most awaited pan-Indian project, ‘Devara,’ directed by Koratala Siva, is being eagerly awaited by the fans. After the chartbuster “Fear Song,” the newly released second track, “Chuttamalle,” is also causing a sensation on social media. This breezy romantic song quickly became a hit across multiple languages, grabbing widespread attention. It has surpassed 50 million views, setting a record for the fastest of any lyrical video on YouTube. Trending on both Instagram and YouTube, it has inspired numerous reels and shorts, amassing a total of 80 million views.

The ongoing popularity of the song heightens anticipation for more chart-topping hits from the Devara album, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Bhaira in this movie. Heralded as India’s most anticipated action epic in 2024, Devara Part 1 will be releasing worldwide grandly on September 27th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Kalyan Ram presents this movie under ‘NTR Arts’ while Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna are the producers. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha arts banrkolling the film. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and others in key roles.

