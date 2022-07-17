Jagan is sleeping in home, when people are homeless, sleepless

Opposition TDP leaders have their own oratory style, which takes them close to the people and makes people believe whatever they speak. Though not on par with Telangana chief minister KCR, the oratory skills of the TDP leaders draw better attention.

Former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao is one such leader who can spin words at ease. He hurls power packed words at the rivals which give energy to the cadre and are taken well by the people.

His statement on Sunday was one like that with rhythm. He said that thousands of people along the Godavari river have become homeless and were spending sleepless nights because of the flash floods.

On the contrary, he said chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was sleeping in his Tadepalli palace and was sleeping happily. “When people have no homes and no sleep, how can a chief minister sleep happily in his home,” the former minister asked.

He drew parallel between Jagan Mohan Reddy and his predecessor and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during calamities like floods and cyclones hit the state. He said Chandrababu Naidu had visited the areas where disasters struck and guided the officials on the relief and rehabilitation work while Jagan Mohan Reddy sleeps in his house.

He wondered why Jagan Mohan Reddy was not giving confidence to the people by standing with them in the hour of crisis as Chandrababu Naidu did in the past. He felt that the chief minister, as head of the state, should stay with the people in their difficulties and regretted that Jagan Mohan Reddy was not bothered about the crisis in which people are caught.

The TDP leader and former minister wanted the chief minister to step out of his Tadepalli palace at least now and help the people. He also asked the chief minister to visit the flood-hit areas on foot and see the damage caused to them because of the flash floods to the Godavari river.