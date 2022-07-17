Sai Pallavi delivers one more Flop

By
Telugu360
-
0

The team of Virata Parvam gave the tag of ‘Lady Powerstar’ for Sai Pallavi. The film failed badly at the box-office despite critical acclaim. Sai Pallavi pinned many hopes on Gargi and the film released on Friday. The critics and her fans lauded the film and her performance. But the film is struggling badly at the box-office. With no audience in theatres, some of the shows have been canceled on Saturday across the Telugu states. This is clear that the audience are not ready to watch Sai Pallavi in preachy roles. They are expecting films like Fidaa and Love Story from Sai Pallavi.

The actress instead is picking up challenging roles and is rejecting commercial films. Sai Pallavi has no great films lined up for now. She is yet to announce her next film. Gargi is one more example of the perspective of the audience for Sai Pallavi. Hope the actress realizes this and makes some wise moves.

