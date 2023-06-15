Jagan launches 4G services in remote areas

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launched 4G services to remote corner areas of the State from the Camp Office on Thursday. The Chief Minister also formally launched the operations of 100 Jio towers established by the Reliance Group.

Interacting with the District Collectors, public representatives and officials through video conferencing enabled by the new towers, the Chief Minister said it would also help all houses in remote areas acquire internet connectivity.

He thanked the Telecommunications Department at the Centre, BSNL, Reliance Jio and AirTel for extending the services to 209 remote corner villages, he said, observing that Government services would now be implemented with more quality and perfection.

Reliance has established 85 towers in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, 10 in Parvatipuram Manyam district, 3 in Annamayya district and 2 in YSR district. These towers would soon be upgraded to 5G services.

As part of the efforts to take the broadband services to every nook and corner of the State, the Government has tied up with the Universal Service Obligation Fund to establish the towers in collaboration with Reliance Group. Under the programme, mobile cell towers would be established in 2,849 places out of which the Government has already handed over land for establishing towers at 2,463 places. By December, the towers would be established at all these places.

Government, coordinating with the Centre and other agencies, has provided all facilities to Reliance Industries in establishing these towers aiming at extending 4G services to 5,459 houses in remote areas which do not have the mobile facility. These towers would help internet users download data at 150 MPBS and upload it with 50 MPBS speed.

The Chief Minister thanked all the officials and public representatives for participating in the virtual interaction and wished them well saying more good things should happen in future.