Decentralisation of development is possible only with TDP: Lokesh

Maintaining that the Yuva Galam’s main goal is progress of the youth, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Thursday said that decentralisation of development is possible only with the TDP.

Participating in the ‘Hello Lokesh’ programme at the Bommavaram camsite of Atmakur Assembly segment in Nellore district, Lokesh said that the TDP’s slogan is “administration should be centralised and development should be decentralised.” During Chandrababu Naidu’s regime Andhra Pradesh was known as the job capital of India while during the YSRCP rule the State has turned into ganja capital of India, Lokesh remarked.

“None other than the MLC of ruling YSRCP, Anantha Babu, is known as ganja don. The YSRCP leaders are known to be supplying ganja to other States,” Lokesh remarked. Soon after the TDP is back in power, a war will be declared against ganja, he added.

The TDP strived hard to transform Rayalaseema into an automobile and electronics hub while almost all the IT companies were set up in Visakhapatnam during the Chandrababu Naidu regime, the TDP national general secretary said the party worked hard to develop each district in a separate manner.

When the youth made several complaints to Lokesh that even employment opportunities were not available during the YSRCP rule, Lokesh said that all the problems will be resolved once the TDP forms the next government.

“Soon after the government is formed by the TDP all the mistakes committed by this government will be corrected and all the vacant posts will be filled through a perfect job calendar,” he added.

Maintaining that justice will be done for the Somasila project displaced, Lokesh promised to promote the SC, ST youth as industrialists. Enough employment opportunities will be provided to the youth and the migrations from the State in search of employment will be completely checked, he stated.

Later at a meeting with pastors from Atmakur Assembly segment, Lokesh said that Christians too are victims in Jagan’s rule. Immediately after the TDP is back in power all the steps will be taken for the welfare of Christian community, including pastors, he said.

The villagers of Gudigunta wanted an irrigation and drinking water facility, the TDP general secretary promised to take all possible measures by the coming TDP government for the welfare of the villagers. At Chilakalamarri, Lokesh distributed pamphlets containing schemes promised by the TDP in the name of ‘Bhavishaythuku Guarantee’.