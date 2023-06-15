All problems will be solved only if TDP is back in power, says Chandrababu

Calling upon the people to work for the success of the TDP and the party will certainly come to their rescue, former chief minister and party supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday said that the only solution for all the problems being faced by the people is the TDP should come back to power.

Continuing his tour in his home constituency, Kuppam, for the second consecutive day on Thursday, Chandrababu Naidu fondly recalled that ever since the TDP has been formed the party flag is being hoisted in Kuppam. “If you want the constituency to be developed only the TDP should win again,” the party supremo said.

The former president of the Chittoor district unit of the Congress, Dr Suresh, along with several party activists and hundreds of YSRCP workers joined the TDP in the presence of Chandrababu at Kuppam. Heartily welcoming all of them into the party-fold, Chandrababu Naidu said that all of them should work together for the success of the TDP in the coming polls. The majority in Kuppam should be more than one lakh votes, he said.

Observing that it is only the TDP that knows how to create assets and how to distribute it among the people, the former chief minister recalled that the TDP laid the foundation for welfare schemes like the Rs 2-a-kg rice scheme, pucca houses and Janatha clothes, Chandrababu said. Maintaining that assets have been created with the help of the Information Technology (IT), he felt that the YSRCP has destroyed the State in the past four years.

“Now also I am assuring you that three cylinders will be supplied for each family per year, women will be provided with free bus travel and Rs 1500 will be paid monthly for women between the age group of 18 and 59,” the TDP supremo stated.

“I will take the responsibility of coming to your rescue,” the TDP supremo said and stated that if all the problems be resolved the only solution is that the TDP should again form the coming government.