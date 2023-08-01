Jagan lays stone for Inorbit Mall in Visakhapatnam

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone for the Rs 600 crore Inorbit Mall to be built by K Raheja Group, here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering after participating in a ground-breaking ceremony and unveiling the plaque, the Chief Minister said that the Inorbit Mall, coming up in an area of 13 acres in the allotted 17 acres, would become the jewel of Visakhapatnam.

Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad was built in an area of 7 to 8 acres, but this will come up in 12 to 13 acres, he said, adding that it would become the biggest shopping mall in South India.

It would provide direct and indirect employment to 8000 people, he said, stating that the Raheja Group will develop IT space and an international convention centre in the rest of the four acres in the second phase in which 3000 persons will get employment.

The Chief Minister said that the Raheja Group has also expressed interest to build super luxurious Raj Vilas type hospitality facilities in the city where May Fair and Oberoi Hotel groups are building 7-star hotels and resorts.

“During my last visit here, I laid the foundation for Bhogapuram International airport, Adani Data centre and Mulapeta sea port in Srikakulam district. With the Inorbit Mall coming up here, the façade of North Andhra will change forever,” he said.

He said Raheja Group has been allotted 350 acres at Hindupur in Anantapur district for setting up a textile and electronic hardware hub which will provide employment to 15000 people.

“Raheja has requested me to expedite the work on it and I promise we will work on it aggressively. You go ahead with your investments. We are here to support you in every sphere. Bear this in mind that you will find a sea-change here in attitude compared to any other state in the country,” he said, assuring that the official machinery is ready to solve the problems of industrialists with just a phone call.