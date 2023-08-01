Analyzing Ambati Rambabu’s Twitter Activity: Work vs. Mudslinging

Ambati Rambabu, the Water Resources Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is well-known for his active presence on social media. Recently, he made headlines due to a supposed spoof character based on him in Pawan Kalyan’s latest movie “BRO.” Let’s take a closer look at his Twitter statistics, which reveal interesting insights into his working style.

Rambabu has been a controversial figure in AP politics, with various audio and video leaks circulating on social media, raising questions about his character. Examining his Twitter activity over the past 90+ days (from May 1st till date), we find some intriguing observations. He has posted around 33 tweets during this period, yet not a single tweet discusses his ministry’s accomplishments or the work he has done.

Surprisingly, more than 50% of his tweets (17 out of 33) are focused on criticizing or mudslinging Pawan Kalyan. He has tagged Pawan Kalyan’s official handle (@PawanKalyan) 11 times, drawing criticism from netizens who believe he should prioritize his ministerial responsibilities over attacking political rivals. Even his recent tweet about the collections of the “BRO” movie faced backlash, with people reminding him that there are many websites to track such collections and suggesting he use his time wisely for the welfare of the public.

It remains to be seen whether Ambati Rambabu will utilize his Twitter platform which is followed by 80k people to highlight the achievements of his ministry or continue engaging in political skirmishes with Pawan and other political rivals. We need to wait and see.