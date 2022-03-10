Jagan lists his rivals for 2024 elections

AP chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had listed his rivals for the impending 2024 general elections. He made the list clear in his address in the Assembly on Thursday.

Two years ahead of the elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to have started his political campaign now.

He had given enough indications to his Cabinet colleagues at the recent cabinet meeting, where he told the Ministers to be in touch with the people.

He is also scheduled to meet his MLAs and MPs once the current budget session of the Assembly is over.

He also made some political remarks at the International Women’s Day celebrations where he listed his government’s achievements and targeted the opposition TDP without mincing words.

He is now said to be planning to launch the much awaited Rachabanda programme, where he would interact with the people in the districts.

Sources say that Jagan Mohan Reddy would start his districts’ tour from June this year and that would culminate with the 2024 elections.

But, before that, he made the list of his rivals for the elections. His rival number one is TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

The other rivals are not from any political party, but from the media. He named Eenadu’s Ramoji Rao, Andhra Jyothi’s Radha Krishna and TV5’s Naidu.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had named all these four as his rivals during his speech in the Assembly and his future public speeches would have all these names too.