BJP eyes on AP politics, set to target TDP

The victory of the BJP in four states out of five where elections were held and results are out today, seems to have given a new strength to the party leaders in Andhra Pradesh.

If the statements issued by the BJP senior leaders belonging to AP after the results are any indication, their plan of action in the state politics for the 2024 elections is going to be different. They are targeting the opposition TDP and want to weaken it even before the elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are firm on crushing the TDP and its chief Chandrababu Naidu and not ready for alliance with him anymore.

They are angry with Naidu for his role in the national politics before the 2019 elections. They are not ready to excuse him for aligning with the Congress and campaigning against the BJP.

Though Naidu is trying for a reunion with the BJP, the top leadership of the BJP, including its chief J P Nadda, is not ready.

The BJP leaders believe that their party would have some life in AP politics only if the TDP is closed and its leaders find now future for them in the party.

The BJP is now targeting to finish the TDP and thus take its leaders to become the main opposition to the ruling YSR Congress.

The BJP leaders are now friendly with Jagan Mohan Reddy and not ready to antagonise him at this point of time. This would mean that both the YSR Congress and the BJP together would work to finish the TDP before the 2024 elections.

Once the TDP is finished, the BJP would open up its arms for all the TDP leaders and then go for a big fight with the YSR Congress.