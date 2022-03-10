Radhe Shyam Review

Radhe Shyam Review

‘Radhe Shyam’ – Final Report :

First half is artistic and visually splendid. The superficial second half is slow paced and convoluted.

Interesting premise ,soulful music, and extravaganza production can bring class audience to give this film a try on the big screen

The story and characterization does not match Prabhas’s image as a macho, bigger than life image. At times, he appears uncomfortable as Vikram Aditya . Pooja Hegde as Prerana is beautiful in this film.

Overall, a passable try for a subset of the audience .

2:35AM Movie ends on disappointing note

2:30 AM Much talked about Tsunami episode has been shot with enormous effort, but the impact is amiss due to the convoluted plot by then

2:15AM Prerana ,Vikramaditya departing scenes are very artificial. Those sentiment scenes test patience .

2:00AM Its time for Vikramaditya to leave Prerana.

Satyaraj shocks after reading Vikramaditya’s palm

#RadheShyam :

First half is packed with artistic visuals and soulful music. Every frame looks grand and wonderful , kudos to the design team and the director

However, first half may be too class for common mass audience as template commercial elements are missing.

1:30AM

The scene establishing Vikramaditya’s prowess in palmistry has come out well

1:20AM ‘Nagumomu Tarale ‘song is another artistic picturization one.

OTOH Hospital scenes between Prabhas , Pooja could

have been better

1:10AM A conflict with Jagapati Babu has been established

12:50AM

‘ Evaro nivvevaro ‘ song is a melodious one , shot well in magical locations

12:45 AM In Italy – Bhagyasree ( prabhas’s mother ) has been introduced as a classical dance trainer

Dr Prerna’s entrance as a free spirited girl

12:35AM ‘ Chalo Chalo Sanchari’ song visuals are super grandeur.

12:30 Prabhas makes a stylish entry as the great Vikramaditya – palmistry expert.

12:25AM Radhe Shyam Movie opens on Parama Hamsa ( Satyaraj ) . He explains power of astrology

Rebelstar Prabhas is testing his luck after three years with Radhe Shyam and the film is hitting the screens on Friday in India, Thursday in the USA. Made on a massive budget, this romantic entertainer is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde looked pretty on screen in this big-budget romantic saga produced by UV Creations, T Series, and Gopikrishna Movies. The trailer and the songs generated positive buzz on the film. Heading for a record release all over, here is the live updates followed by review of Radhe Shyam USA premier show :

