Pic Talk: Samantha stuns in Green

Samantha knows how to stun everyone during her public outings and events. The actress is upping her glamour quotient and her Instagram page is filled with a lot of hot and stylish pictures. Samantha looked super hot in a green deep-neck gown after she walked in the Critics Choice Awards 2022. The actress turned out to be the special attraction of the night. Samantha carried a heartful smile and these pictures are all over the internet. On the work front, Samantha is done with the shoot of Shaakuntalam and she is busy with Yasodha. Both these films are pan-Indian attempts.

