Buzz: Pawan Kalyan and Surendar Reddy film Called off

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan lined up several projects and he is keen to complete them before he turns busy with politics. Pawan shares a close bonding with producer Ram Talluri and Surendar Reddy was on board to direct the film. The latest update says that Pawan wasn’t impressed with the script narrated by Surendar Reddy. Ram Talluri is in the hunt for another director and the project is kept on hold for now. Pawan is ready to allocate dates for Ram Talluri if he comes up with the right director and script.

After Bheemla Nayak, Pawan signed the remake of Vinodhaya Sitam and the shoot commences in April. He will also resume the shoot of Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the shooting portions will be completed soon. Pawan lined up films with Harish Shankar, Sujeeth. Both these projects will start rolling next year.