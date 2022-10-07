Jagan looting the state, says TDP ex-MLA Uma

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his Cabinet colleagues in the past three years have totally changed the meaning of decentralisation of development. What decentralisation means for them is to loot the State, conceal and later run away, which they have been implementing across Andhra Pradesh, said the TDP politburo member, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Friday.

Umamaheswara Rao told media persons at the TDP headquarters here that Chandrababu Naidu, during his tenure as the chief minister of the State, strived hard to develop Amaravati but after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power he totally destroyed the city. When the farmers in the region, who lost their lands, come onto the roads demanding justice, the Ministers are passing the most unpleasant and nasty comments against them, Uma said.

The Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues do not have any understanding what decentralisation means, he felt. If they really are aware what development and decentralisation mean, the TDP is ready for an open debate, he said and asked whether the ruling party leaders can come for the debate.

Though the High Court has already made it clear that any state should have a single capital, this YSRCP Government is resorting to diversionary politics in the name of decentralisation, the TDP politburo member said. The `Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam` (judiciary to temple) pada yatra undertaken by the Amaravati farmers earlier evoked tremendous response and now the Amaravati to Arasavelli pada yatra is getting enormous response, he observed.

In the name of upgrading Visakhapatnam as capital city, the State Government mortgaged the lands there, he said and demanded Jagan Mohan Reddy to come out with facts where he has spent the Rs 40,000 cr raised as loan by mortgaging the lands. The Chief Minister who could not build a single capital should tell the public as to how he will build three capitals, Uma asked. He should explain to the people what are his plans on the capital, the TDP politburo member demanded.