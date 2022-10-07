JC Prabhakar Reddy attends ED questioning

Senior TDP leader and former MLA J C Prabhakar Reddy and his son J C Aswith Reddy attended the questioning session by the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad on Friday. The ED had summoned them for irregularities in the transport sector.

The JC brothers own JC Travels which operates bus services in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka states. It is alleged that the J C Travels had purchased 154 buses under scrap from the Ashok Leyland Company.

Later, they commissioned the buses, got them registered in Nagaland state with fake documents. Then, they got the buses transferred to the southern states with fake No Objection Certificates, which were to be issued by the transport department.

It was alleged that the J C Travels had all these buses in operation in the southern states, which were purchased as scrap and not as buses, in violation of the rules. They are also accused of creating fake certificates and documents to complete the process of conversion of the scrap into buses.

The father and the son attended the ED office in Hyderabad in the morning and are being questioned by the officials. It is said that the ED had registered several cases against the JC brothers particularly under the J C Travels.

It is to be seen how the J C brothers would save themselves from the ED cases in the illegal transaction of the vehicles.