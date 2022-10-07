YSR Congress plans counter Amaravati farmers yatra

The YSR Congress is understood to have decided to organise a counter padayatra to the Amaravati farmers padayatra. The ruling party wants to organise the yatra in support of Visakhapatnam as the executive capital.

The ruling party wants to rally the people of North Coastal Andhra – Uttarandhra – to organise and voice in support of making Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital. Ministers Bosta Satyanarayana, Gudivada Amarnath, Seediri Appala Raju have been raising voices against the Amaravati farmers holding the padayatra to Uttarandhra.

The ministers have said that the Amaravati farmers yatra is against the development of Uttarandhra with Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital. Now, on Friday, the YSR Congress leaders held a meeting at the circuit guest house in Visakhapatnam.

Minister for Industries, Commerce and IT, Gudivada Amarnath and TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, convened the meeting in which the leaders of the YSR Congress from the three undivided Uttarandhra districts were present.

The meeting took stock of the Amaravati farmers padayatra, and felt that it was against the development of their region. The meeting is said to have appealed to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to declare Visakhapatnam as administrative capital and start working from here.

While it is not known when and from where the ruling party would launch its counter padayatra, the meeting had worked out the schedule and the route map. It was also decided to involve people of the Uttarandhra region to participate in the padayatra seeking declaration of Visakhapatnam as the executive capital without further delay.