Jagan merged RTC with government but not employees?

APSRTC Employees Unions are slowly raising their banner of revolt against CM Jaganmohan Reddy on the issue of their pensions and retirement benefits. When Jagan fulfilled his election promise on RTC merger with the government, all the employees heaped praise on the CM. They thought that they would become eligible for all benefits like the other government employees automatically. But, slowly they realised how Jagan Circar is misleading them on their employment status. Though RTC has become part of the government, the RTC employees are not being treated as government employees.

As a result, RTC unions one by one started holding protests against Jagan Circar. Recently, these protests are threatening to intensify into a full scale agitation. Alarmed at this, Minister Perni Nani is using strange logic to get the sympathy of employees. He says that CM Jagan Reddy closely follows the advice of Telangana CM KCR. But, Jagan has not followed KCR advice on the merger issue. Nani’s point apparently is that CM Jagan is very friendly to the employees. What Nani didn’t realise is that the employees can no longer be misled. They will certainly start agitation if they are not treated exactly like government employees soon.