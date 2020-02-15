Tollywood biggies worrying KGF: Chapter 2

After the makers of RRR announced the release date, several biggies are keen to seal the release dates and announce them at the earliest to have a comfortable release and avoid clash. KGF: Chapter 2 is the other biggie that will have a pan Indian release after RRR. The film is carrying mighty expectations and is initially planned for release during summer. But the delay in the work pushed the film’s release. The film’s director Prashanth Neel is now busy finalizing the release date. He is in talks with the VFX team about delivering the output.

Prashanth Neel believes that Telugu is one of the biggest markets for the film and KGF: Chapter 2 should not have a clash with any Tollywood film. Hence he is in plans to announce the release date at the earliest. Chiranjeevi’s upcoming project, Pawan Kalyan – Krish film, Prabhas’s romantic drama, Allu Arjun’s next and others are already gearing up for release this year. There are talks that KGF: Chapter 2 may have a Dasara release. More details awaited.