Allu Arjun delays Sukumar’s Project

Stylish Star Allu Arjun continues to be in a party mood. After the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the actor is on a break. Though his next film with Sukumar was planned to start in February, the actor pushed the film to March after he wanted some more time to relax and spend time with his family. The last four months have been hectic as Bunny had to shoot and promote his film widely. Hence, Allu Arjun feels that he needs some more time to join the sets of his next.

Sukumar is done with the work and he is waiting for the arrival of Allu Arjun. Sukumar is now planning fresh schedules from March and the shoot will continue without breaks. Set in the backdrop of sandalwood mafia, the film will be shot extensively in Hyderabad, Kerala and Thailand. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.