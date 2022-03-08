Jagan moots danger line for Opposition in Assembly

If the discussion in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Monday is any indication, the AP Assembly would have some set of rules to be followed by the members.

The Speaker Podium and the Well of the House are to be protected from the protesting members henceforth.

This was discussed, though not finalised, at the BAC meeting by Speaker Thammineni Sitharam, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP deputy floor leader K Athennaidu.

While the chief minister expressed his displeasure over the TDP MLAs holding protest at the Speaker’s Podium for every issue, the Speaker suggested three warning lines to be drawn in the House.

Accordingly, the Well of the House would have two danger lines, and the Podium would be the third danger line.

The members could hold their protests at the first line and if they crossed it and reached the second line, the speaker would ring a warning bell.

If the members cross the second line and make an attempt to reach the Podium, they would be considered to have been suspended from the House, without even the Legislative Affairs Minister moving a motion for suspension.

While this arrangement was not agreed at the meeting, it is believed that the chief minister wants such a rule to be followed in the House to regulate the opposition members.

It is to be seen if Jagan insists on such a rule in the House to keep a check on the opposition TDP, which prefers to hold protests in the House rather than engage in debate.