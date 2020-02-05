Jagan-Naidu war intensifies on Capital shifting

Despite all-round objections, the YCP government has just started the crucial phase of shifting AP Capital to Vizag in bits and pieces. Now, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is giving all obvious indications of his decision not to withdraw from Capital shifting under any circumstances. He is repeating the same old statements that his government is not doing any injustice to Amaravati region since the Capital is not being shifted from here. These statements are being given just when Amaravati farmers are camping in Delhi to complain to Modi-Shah against Jagan Circar. Moreover, Jagan has clarified again on his decentralisation move though High Court has suspended this till February last week.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu announced that the day is coming soon when Jagan atrocities will come to an end. He said that CM Jagan Reddy didn’t include 3 Capitals in his election manifesto but now he is shifting Capital. Jagan has no courage to face another election now to get people’s approval for his multiple capitals. Naidu challenged Jagan to order a referendum on Amaravati if he has any confidence in his decision and if he has minimum sensitivity to people’s problems.