KGF: Chapter 2 Shooting Updates

After KGF created a sensation across the country, the sequel KGF: Chapter 2 is carrying massive expectations. Prashanth Neel is the director and Yash, Srinidhi Shetty will be seen in the lead roles. Though the makers initially planned to release the film during summer, the delay in the shoot pushed the film’s release date further. Prashanth Neel is one director who is a perfectionist and spends ample time on the post-production work of the film.

KGF: Chapter 2 completed 70% of the shoot and the makers are in plans to wrap up the rest of the shoot by summer. The makers will announce the official release date only after the completion of the shoot. Made on a massive budget, there is huge competition for the film’s rights in all the languages. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is playing a crucial role in KGF: Chapter 2. Hombale Films are the producers.