Nani’s Tuck Jagadish gets a decent deal in USA

The Tollywood market in USA turned out dull in the past few months. But with the Sankranthi films faring well, several distributors are back quoting decent prices for the upcoming Telugu releases. Recently, Sekhar Kammula and Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story overseas rights have been sold for Rs 5.5 crores. Nani’s upcoming movie Tuck Jagadish overseas rights are sold out recently. Weekend Cinemas acquired the rights for a price of Rs 3.4 crores (only USA).

The overseas market gets a fresh breath once again after the dream run of Sankranthi biggies. Shiva Nirvana and Nani are teaming up for the second time after Ninnu Kori with Tuck Jagadish. The regular shoot of this film starts from February 11th. Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh are the leading ladies. The film is carrying good expectations and is aimed for July 3rd release. Shine Screens are the producers.