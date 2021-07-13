Jagan once again ignores Chandrababu’s security protocol

Once again the Jagan Government has ignored basic protocols while providing security and the convoy to former CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. When Chandrababu visited Tirupati called on the family members of former chairperson of the Sports Authority of India (SAAP) PR Mohan, who passed away recently, the officials reportedly threw to winds all security protocols.

There was little coordination among the police vehicles and Chandrababu’s convoy. At least three places heavy vehicles like lorries have come in between the police vehicles and the convoy. According to TDP sources, this was fraught with dangers and security risks. Yet, the police allowed the heavy vehicles to pass through the convoy. The No 10 vehicle in the Chandrababu convoy should be a larger vehicle. However, the authorities had provided a small car. Moreover, the car was independent of the convoy for a larger part of the time.

More worrisomely, the police van that carries the personnel of the rope party, which controls the crowds, arrived ten minutes after Chandrababu arrived at the airport. This too is a serious security lapse, say those with considerable experience in handling VIP security. As a former CM and as someone who was the target of the Naxalites in the infamous Alipiri attack, Chandrababu Naidu is entitled to Z Plus category security. The Alipiri attack happened on October 1, 2003.

Downgrading of Chandrababu’s security has been a major issue since 2019. The YSRCP had reduced his security cover, which Chandrababu got reinstated due to legal intervention. In August 2019, the security personnel had frisked Chandrababu at Gannavaram airport. He was also denied VIP access to the aircraft. He had to travel in the bus along with other passengers to reach the tarmac. Under the Z plus category, he is entitled to NSG and AP police intelligence wing security. The Z Plus category is considered second only to the SPG cover, which is provided to the Prime Minister and the President of the country.