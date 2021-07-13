Sequel for Rakshasudu Announced

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas signed the remake of Tamil film Ratsasan and the film titled Rakashudu ended up as a decent box-office hit. Ramesh Varma directed the remake and Koneru Satyanarayana produced the crime thriller. A sequel for the movie is on and the makers today announced the news officially. Titled Rakshasudu 2, the film features a top Tollywood actor in the lead role and the details will be announced very soon.

Ramesh Varma is busy with Ravi Teja’s Khiladi and the shoot of Rakshasudu 2 commences very soon. Koneru Satyanarayana and Havish will produce this film jointly. Ghibran will compose the music for this nail-biting sequel. The announcement poster looks interesting and makers hint that Rakshasudu 2 will double the thrills. More details awaited.