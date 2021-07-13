Behind the curtains, this man made and unmade Modi’s ministers

Modi’s cabinet rejig is the toast of the town these days. Everyone is talking about how deftly Modi has spotted talent, identified hard workers and promoted them. Not just that. Modi is lauded for managing caste and regional equations very well and ensuring that the right people are in the right place. But, there is one silent and secretive man who is believed to be behind all the decisions that Modi took. Know who this silent man is?

His name is Santosh Kumar. He always evades arc lights and he is never seen on the stage. He works silently and ensures that the things are done in the right way. Santosh Kumar is a quintessential RSS Pracharak who works behind the screens. He is rarely seen but always felt. He has been appointed the organizing secretary of the BJP and he replaced senior RSS hand Ramlal.

Santosh, who is a BTech from Karnataka’s Udupi is known to be a tough task master and a cool operator. He is said to have sat through the 50-hour evaluation sessions to assess the performance of the members of Modi’s council of ministers. He is said to have noted down every detail and gave his recommendations to the Prime Minister. Modi reportedly values Santhosh Kumar’s assessments and evaluations.

Santosh however, never had cordial relations with Karnataka CM Yediyurappa. In fact, he was one of the reasons why Yediyurappa left the BJP in the past. However, the differences between the two were patched up and the issues have been sorted out. As of now, both Yediyurappa and Santosh are on friendly terms. Santosh is known to be a strict disciplinarian and a hard worker. He is now emerging as a key player in the BJP scheme of things despite being in the shadows and evading publicity glare.