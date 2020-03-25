Jagan opts for ‘backdoor method’ to introduce English Medium in all schools!

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy seems to be learning no lessons despite being rapped by all the courts for his decisions that were taken in violation of the established norms and practices.

Right from Supreme Court to High Court to CBI courts, there is no court, which has not found fault with the Jagan’ decisions or moves he made after becoming CM.

Inspite of all this, Jagan continues to ignore legal issues and taking unilateral decisions on various issues.

Jagan is even taking chance with the legal issues that are pending in the courts.

For instance, several cases pertaining to his controversial decision on turning all government schools into English Medium schools and remove Telugu Medium schools are pending the High Court.

Telugu language lovers and various other organisations have filed petitions against YSRCP government’s decision challenging this decision.

While the High Court is yet to deliver its final verdict, Jagan government issued orders to set up a Telugu Medium school in every mandal of the state.

On the face of it, this decision looks like Jagan is encouraging Telugu Medium schools in AP.

But in reality, Jagan has devised a ‘master plan’ to implement his decision to implement English Medium in all the schools.

With this, Jagan wants to convert all the existing Telugu Medium government schools into English Medium schools and wants to give an impression to courts and Telugu language lovers that he is encouraging Telugu medium too by setting up a special Telugu medium school in each mandal.

But how can one Telugu medium school in a mandal cater to the needs of every village falling under that madal.

There are several villages in each mandal and the distance between some villages and the mandal headquarter will be 5-km to 10-km. How can poor students in these villages go to Telugu medium school.

This is also the violation of the Right to Education Act, which states that a schools should be located within a radius of one kilometer from any village or town.

It remains to be seen whether Jagan’s new order will stand legal scrutiny.