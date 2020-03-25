Corona delays KCR’s government from fulfilling poll promises!

Strange it may sound. But this is the opinion being expressed by TRS party leaders and also officials of Telangana government.

Telangana government is already facing several financial crisis due to the decisions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take heavy loans from various financial institutions to funds Kaleshwaram, Mission Bhagiratha and other projects. It is paying nearly Rs 15,000 crore towards interest on these loans.

In this scenario, KCR was struggling to fulfill his major poll promise of Rs 1 lakh crop loan waiver scheme and also implementation of new PRC for state government employees and pensioners.

Finally, KCR had decided to waive off crop loans in four installments starting this month. It was decided to release Rs 1,200 crore to clear dues of farmers up to Rs 25,000 each.

Employees have also stepped up pressure on KCR for implementation of new PRC from April.

At this juncture, coronavirus came into the state followed by lockdown.

The state government’s earnings took a beating with no financial activities outside.

KCR has no funds to release for crop loan waiver scheme and implement PRC. KCR has decided to keep crop loan waiver scheme on hold till situation improves.

Despite this, no one is daring to attack KCR or TRS government.

KCR got the opportunity to defer all his schemes and promises citing fund crunch on account of corona lockdown.

Even employees associations have decided to put off their PRC demand due to present critical financial condition of state government.

TRS leaders and state government officials say no one will dare to ask KCR to fulfill their demands at least for the next one-two years.