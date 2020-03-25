Telangana HC take suo moto notice of higher prices of essentials

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday took serious note of traders and vendors selling essential commodities at exorbitant prices taking advantage of the lockdown declared by the state government.

The High Cout took suo moto notice of reports carried in various newspapers about the traders in the state selling essential commodities at higher prices by cashing in on the outbreak of Corona virus.

As per the directive of the government, only one person from each family is allowed to step out of their homes to buy essentials from 7 am to 6:30 pm. Taking advantage of the lockdown and subsequent panic that stock will be running out, vendors have increased vegetable prices fourfold in Rythu Bazar and other markets in the city. It is learnt that several traders are hoarding stocks to further hike the prices.

The High Court may ask the State government to take measures to control the prices of essential commodities.

The State government had set up a panel comprising officials from the Civil Supplies, Agriculture and Horticulture and Marketing department to monitor the markets in the state and take action against those who sell essentials at a higher prices. Despite these measures, the traders were selling essentials at exorbitant prices.