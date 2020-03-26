3-yr-old from Saudi tested positive for corona, tally reaches 41 in Telangana

Telangana reported two new positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the number of such patients to 41. Among the two cases, a three-year old boy who arrived from Saudi Arabia was found to be positive for corona virus. This is perhaps the first reported case of a three-year-old contracting corona virus with a travel history to a foreign country.

In another case, a 43-year-old woman was tested positive after she came in contact from a traveler from London. Both are undergoing treatment at the Gandhi hospital. Massive tracing process has been initiated to quarantine all the people who had been in direct contact with the patients.