Telugu CMs agree on ‘zero movement’ policy

The 21-day national lockdown has entered the second day. This has created new issues in Telugu states. Like during Sankranti holidays, large numbers of AP natives settled down in Hyderabad are heading home to their ancestral places because of the 3-week corona holidays. Thousands of Andhra students and job seekers were also forced to return from Hyderabad because of their private and college hostels getting closed. Telangana government gave ‘No objection certificates’ for them to go into AP but AP officials refused to allow them at the border.

This has come to the notice of both Chief Ministers, KCR and Jaganmohan Reddy. AP officials are insisting that all the people crossing into AP would have to be quarantined for 14 days and they could be released only after testing positive for two successive times. This is a long process and there are no enough facilities also. The two CMs have finally agreed not to give NOCs to anybody to move from one state to another. Telangana has also agreed not to close down hostels there. AP natives are also asked to stay where they are right now in their respective places in Hyderabad.