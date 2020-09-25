Jagan orders Rythu Kendras to handle crop purchases

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has instructed the Joint Collectors in the districts to closely monitor and ensure better prices for the crops of farmers. All steps should be taken to make sure that farmers get the minimum support price. The CM has held a review meeting on the purchase and prices for agricultural produce. He told the officials to use the Rythu Bharosa Kendras as multi-purpose centres in villages. Through these kendras alone the purchase of crops should be carried out in future.

Mr. Jagan Reddy said that the Rythu Kendras should not only provide information but also take steps for getting better prices. They should also ensure that the money reaches the farmers correctly without any exploitation in the process. Wherever required, new Rythu Kendras should be opened. Cotton should also be purchased through these kendras. The officials should take preventive steps against any scams in cotton purchases in the State.

The CM stressed the need for using e-marketing platforms to collect latest data. This would help to assess trends in prices in advance so as to ensure a better deal to the farmers.

The CM issued instructions to the officials to involve the local people’s representatives and the MLAs actively in the administration of the Rythu Kendras. Advice should be given to farmers regularly to cultivate a particular set of crops in their respective areas. Special display boards should be set up at all the kendras for this purpose.