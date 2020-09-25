SP Balasubrahmanyam’s last rites to be held tomorrow

Crores of Indians are left in a stage of deep shock with the demise of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The 74-year-old singer breathed his last this afternoon at 1:04 PM and his mortal remains are brought to his Kamdhar Nagar home in Kodambakkam at 4 PM and is placed for public visit. Several celebrities lined up to pay their last respects for the top singer. The last rites of SP Balasubrahmanyam will be held tomorrow in his Tamaraipakkam farmhouse in Tiruvallur district. The time of the last rites would be informed by his family members tomorrow morning.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was tested negative for coronavirus recently but he was suffering from respiratory-related problems. He breathed his last today after SP Balu suffered cardio-respiratory arrest. All the top celebrities from Tollywood, Bollywood, Kollywood and others mourned the demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam.