Anushka Sharma hits back at Sunil Gavaskar for his comments on Virat Kohli

Legendary cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar landed himself into controversy for his remarks on Indian star cricketer and RCB captain Virat Kohli. Sunil Gavaskar made fun of Virat Kohli during yesterday’s match. Referring to a lockdown video in which Anushka Sharma was bowling to Virat, Gavaskar said “During the recent lockdown, he only practiced to Anushka’s bowling and this is not going to be enough”. This did not go well with Kohli’s fans and Gavaskar was trolled badly across the social media circles. “When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements,” said Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma took her Instagram to post “Mr Gavaskar your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her of her husband’s game? I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have an equal amount of respect for me and us? I am sure you have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process”.