Governor Biswabhusan, Jagan, KCR condole SPB demise

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhara Rao on Friday condoled the demise of popular singer S P Balasubrahmanyam who succumbed to Covid-19 after a prolonged battle in a hospital in Chennai.

Biswabhusan Harichandan prayed for the departed soul and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Biswabhusan Harichandan in a statement said, “Balasubrahmanyam is a household name, not only in the Telugu states but the entire country as an iconic playback singer in 16 languages, predominantly Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.” Harichandan reminded that SPG received coveted awards such as the Padma Bhushan in 2011, six national film awards as best male playback singer, 25 Nandi awards, NTR National Award and others for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Jagan expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He said Balasubrahmanyam was refreshing with his film music, spanning over five decades, and enthralled the connoisseurs and common people alike through his multifaceted talent.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao said Balasubrahmanyam’s death is a great loss to the music world. He reminded that SPB has won the hearts of fans all over the country through thousands of his melodious songs. “SP Balasubrahmanyam had worked as a singer, actor and music director,” the Chief Minister said.